Friday, 12 December 2025 marked a significant and deeply emotional day for St Helena’s educational landscape as the island’s three primary schools—Harford Primary, St Paul’s Primary, and Pilling Primary—closed their doors.

Each school hosted special ceremonies and events, including the burial of Time Capsules, to commemorate their history and legacy before they transition into the island’s new schooling structure. Carefully selected items from each class were placed into the Time Capsules, creating a legacy that symbolises the learning, friendships, and values of each school community.

Minister for Education, the Honourable Andrew Turner, attended the Time Capsule Ceremony at St Paul’s Primary and participated in the ceremony at Harford Primary, sharing in the moving farewells. The day was filled with deep emotion, balancing a strong sense of pride and gratitude for the schools’ achievements alongside the sadness of the temporary closure.

St Paul’s Primary School: An Emotional Farewell and Tribute

St Paul’s Primary School held an emotional Time Capsule Ceremony to mark the temporary closure of the school, which is set to reopen as a Key Stage 1 (KS1) school in January 2026. The event brought together pupils, staff (past and present), parents, Bishop Dale, and various government officials to reflect on the school’s journey.

A heartfelt tribute was paid to Headteacher, Mrs Patricia Williams, for her extraordinary dedication. Mrs Williams was warmly thanked by pupils and staff for her 48 years spent teaching and leading in primary education. While she is stepping down as Headteacher, she will continue to serve the educational community as a Primary School Advisory Officer until August 2026, ensuring her passion leaves an indelible mark on generations of children.

Harford Primary School: A Community Bash

Harford Primary School celebrated its closure with a lively “Harford Bash,” transforming the day into a memorable community fun day for parents and children alike. The event included activities such as kite-making and various outdoor games like rounders, cricket, and football, culminating in a whole-school Graduation Ceremony. Harford Primary provided a fitting and joyous day to appreciate the profound impact the school has had on the Longwood community.

Pilling Primary School: Honouring a Legacy of Learning

Pilling Primary School marked this historic milestone and the closure of its doors to KS1 pupils with a distinguished Graduation Assembly. This ceremony, attended by parents and learners, provided a meaningful opportunity to celebrate the school’s achievements and offer a heartfelt farewell to the KS1 teachers and staff.

The celebrations continued with a KS1 disco at The Mule Yard, allowing pupils to gather one final time to wish one another well in their new schools. These events followed weeks of notable acknowledgments, including the school’s recent Bonanza and Festival of Lights, ensuring that Pilling Primary’s unique history and contribution to the island were celebrated and commemorated.

Minister Turner commented:

“These ceremonies mark the beginning of a bold new chapter, a once-in-a-lifetime investment in the future of primary education. Our primary schools have always been at the heart of our community, and as we move through this transition, they will continue to need the support and involvement of the community to thrive.

This transformation will not be easy, but it has been made possible by the dedication and support of headteachers, staff, parents, and most importantly, the children, whose involvement has been invaluable in shaping this change. I would like to pay particular tribute to Mrs Pat Williams, who concluded her remarkable tenure as a headteacher before moving into an advisory role in education. Her leadership and commitment have left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire us all.”

Photos

St Paul’s Time Capsule Ceremony

Farewell Assembly at St Paul’s

Mrs Pat Williams, preparing to place her Headteacher name tag in the Time Capsule

Kite-making and flying, amongst other activities, took place at the “Harford Bash”

At the Time Capsule Ceremony, speeches were delivered by Mrs Carlean Crowie, Headteacher, and Minister Andrew Turner

The Time Capsule, to be opened in December 2075

The Graduation Ceremony began with the Nursery Class

Mrs Elaine Benjamin, Headteacher of Pilling Primary, wishes her KS1 staff farewell

#StHelena #PrimaryReorganisation #SchoolClosure

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/