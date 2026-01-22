Following development permission from the Land Development Control Authority (LDCA), the Property Service is pleased to announce that the installation of new playground equipment and facilities at Longwood Green and Half Tree Hollow will commence on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

This project is UK-funded through the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP). The appointed contractor, AC’s Multi-skill Contractors, will begin works at Longwood Green before transitioning to the Half Tree Hollow playground.

Project Scope and Safety

Significant progress has already been made at the Half Tree Hollow location, including groundworks and partial resurfacing of the hardstanding area. This space is set to be transformed into a modern Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA).

To ensure public safety, residents are advised that the designated project areas will be active construction sites until all installations are complete. Security fencing will be erected, and the public are kindly requested to:

Remain outside of all fenced areas

Adhere strictly to all posted site signage

A Historic Collaboration

In a landmark partnership, AC’s Multi-skill Contractors will be assisted by residents from HM Prison (HMP) throughout the duration of the works. This collaboration was integrated into the tender process and marks a significant milestone in the Service Level Agreement between Crown Estates and HMP.

Paul Duncan, Superintendent of Prisons, noted the importance of the initiative:

“This is an amazing opportunity to be involved in. This will bring benefits for the island, for the community and for the prison. Prisoners working in the community significantly boost resettlement and reduce reoffending by building skills, routines, responsibility, and positive links to the outside world, easing the transition with practical help for employment and providing vital real-world adjustment.

Community Payback is crucial for shifting from a purely punitive system to one that emphasises rehabilitation, accountability, and reintegration. This process not only repairs harm caused to victims and neighbourhoods but also serves as a powerful catalyst for offenders to rebuild their self-worth, motivation, and sense of purpose.”

Enquiries

The Property Service thanks the public for their co-operation as we work to improve community facilities. Any issues regarding the installation works can be directed to the contractor on-site or to Mike Durnford, Crown Estates Manager, at 22270 or mike.durnford@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Photos

Half Tree Hollow Playground Site Plan

Longwood Green Site Plan

Groundworks at Half Tree Hollow Site

#StHelena #PlaygroundsProject #EDIP

