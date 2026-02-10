The cruise ship Azamara Journey will arrive in St Helena on Wednesday morning, 11 February 2026. There are approximately 663 passengers and approximately 388 crew on-board.

Approximately 208 passengers are booked on island tours. Tours will depart at 09:00 from Jamestown Wharf.

It is expected that the passengers will carry the following currencies: GBP, US Dollars, and Euros. Currency rate of exchange information is available from the Bank of St Helena and the Tourist Office.

There is a wide range of nationalities on-board, with the main nationalities being British, American & Canadian. The Azamara Journey will depart St Helena around 18:00.

Temporary One-way Traffic System

The public are advised that a temporary one-way system will be in place in the direction of Gordons Post to Hutts Gate along Tomb Road on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, from 09:00 to 15:00.

Traffic wishing to travel in the opposite direction will be diverted from Hutts Gate to Gordons Post via The Dungeon, as per the map below:

The one-way system has been put in place to safely manage traffic and ease congestion, given the anticipated increase in vehicle volumes due to the visit of the Azamara Journey cruise ship. This is the same process as has been put in place in previous years, and for the last cruise ship visit, and is likely to also be a feature during future cruise ship visits.

SHG

10 February 2026