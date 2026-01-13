The Governor is pleased to announce that Mr Richard Wright KC is to be appointed as the next Chief Justice of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha with effect 1 April 2026. The appointment has been approved by the Secretary of State.

Mr Wright was called to the Bar in 1998 and is a highly experienced barrister. He has filled several senior judicial appointments in his distinguished career. He will succeed the current Chief Justice, Mr Rupert Jones KC.

Mr Wright said:

“I am very pleased to have been appointed as the next Chief Justice of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha and it will be a privilege to serve you in this important role delivering the efficient administration of Justice in the wider public interest. I look forward to visiting in person as soon as I am able, and on a regular basis thereafter. I know I will be well supported in the discharge of my responsibilities by the Chief Magistrate and all of those who work in the administration of Justice.”

A further Press Statement will be released in due course marking the completion of the current Chief Justice’s appointment.

The newly appointed Chief Justice of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha – Mr Richard Wright KC

