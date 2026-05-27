Members of the public due to receive their first or second Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccination are invited to attend the following sessions:

District Date Time Longwood (Harford Community Centre) Monday 1 June 10:00 – 12:00 Levelwood (Clinic) Tuesday 2 June 10:00 – 12:00 Sandybay (Community Centre) Tuesday 2 June 13:30 – 15:00 HTH (CCC) Wednesday 3 June 10:00 – 12:00 Jamestown Community Centre Thursday 4 June 10:00 – 14:00 Kingshurst Community Centre Tuesday 9 June 11:00 – 13:00 Blue Hill Community Centre Wednesday 10 June 10:00 – 11:30 Guinea Grass Community Centre Wednesday 10 June 13:00 – 15:00

Important reminder: If attending for your second dose, please ensure that at least 28 days have passed since your first vaccination.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the session most convenient for them. Vaccination is an important step in protecting yourself and helping to safeguard the wider community.

For individuals who are housebound and unable to attend any of the scheduled sessions, home visits can be arranged with a nurse. Please contact the Health Promotion Team on 25949 to register your request.