MACS Shipping has taken a significant step in strengthening its service to St Helena Island with the purchase of MV Karoline, the vessel dedicated to the island’s cargo operations. Previously chartered to provide monthly service since February 2024, MV Karoline, built in 2006, 86.58 meters in length with a gross tonnage of 2,588, is now fully owned by MACS. This acquisition allows for more direct control over scheduling, maintenance, and operational planning, ensuring the highest standards of reliability for the island’s cargo needs.

The MV Karoline is ideally equipped to transport a wide range of goods to St Helena, including containers, refrigerated cargo, hazardous shipments, breakbulk, and LCL shipments. Ownership of the vessel enables MACS Shipping to provide a more responsive and efficient service, ensuring essential goods, construction materials, and supplies for local businesses are delivered consistently. Direct management also gives the flexibility to adapt to the island’s unique logistical requirements, reinforcing the reliability of this vital link to Cape Town and Immingham, UK.

This strategic purchase underscores MACS Shipping’s long-term commitment to St Helena. By investing in MV Karoline, the company ensures the continuation of a dedicated monthly service that the island can depend on, now and into the future. MACS Shipping looks forward to maintaining and enhancing its support for the island’s community, economy, and supply chain for many years to come.

