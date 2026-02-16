Due to flight operations on Tuesday 17 February 2026, the HM Customs and Immigration Office at Liberation House, Ruperts, advises the public of the following service changes:

Customs: Only merchant cargo and duty prepayments will be processed/issued.

Immigration: The Immigration service will be closed.

The department is unable to offer Immigration services, however the office will be open to the public again from Wednesday 18 February 2026.

For enquiries, please contact the HM Customs and Immigration Department at cienquiries@sainthelena.gov.sh or 22287.