The St Helena Government is pleased to inform the public that the new lighting installation at Jacob’s Ladder has now been completed.

The lights will be switched on from this evening, 16 June 2026, providing enhanced visibility and showcasing one of the island’s most iconic landmarks.

The Ladder will reopen to the public from tomorrow, 17 June 2026. While some minor works are still to be completed, these will be carried out without impacting public access.

The public’s patience is appreciated, and thanks are extended to Solomon & Company for their role as contractors in delivering this project.