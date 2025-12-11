Reference: CS-1997-SHG

St Helena Government would like to invite suitably qualified contractors to submit a Tender for the main works for the rehabilitation of the infrastructure at Harford School.

Full documentation and the specifications can be found on the SHG e-procurement system which can be accessed via: https://intendhost.co.uk/sainthelena/aspx/Home following registration on the system. User guides are available via the ‘Supplier Information’ tab to assist prospective contractors registering on the e-procurement system.

If contractors would like a hard copy of the tender documentation, they should contact the Project Manager, Lesa Davidson, on tel no: 22270 or email : Julian.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Tender submissions should be made via the e-procurement system, and the tender deadline has been extended to 12:00 on Friday 9 January 2025.

Contractors should note that this tender is not being advertised overseas.

This project has been approved for funding under the UK funded Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), in partnership with the FCDO.