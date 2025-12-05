World Civil Aviation Day, established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in 1994, highlights the important role of civil aviation in the global economy and in fostering international cooperation. Each year, the ICAO designates a theme to focus on key areas within aviation such as safety, sustainability, innovation, and connectivity.

The theme of World Civil Aviation Day 2025 is “Aviation for Sustainable Development: Connecting the World” which will be celebrated on Sunday, 7 December.

For St Helena, a remote island with a long history of isolation, air connectivity has transformed life on the island. Until recently, the island’s residents and visitors had to rely on lengthy sea voyages, which could take days or even weeks. The inauguration of St Helena’s first regular air service in 2017 marked a significant milestone, reducing travel time and opening up opportunities for tourism, business, and communication.

On this International Civil Aviation Day, we proudly join the global aviation community in recognisingthe vital role civil aviation plays in connecting people, places, and possibilities.

St Helena Airport’s success is the result of strong collaboration from the airline, the regulator, local partners, staff, and the wider community. Together, we ensure the delivery of safe, reliable, and sustainable air services for our island and beyond.

Gwyneth Howell, CEO and Accountable Officer said:

“We celebrate this day with gratitude for the teamwork that keeps our skies open and our connections strong.”

Hon Karl Thrower, Minister for Economic Development and Environment, Natural Resources and Planning said:

“As we reflect on the tremendous progress made in aviation over the past eight years, we are proud of how St Helena Airport has opened our island to the world. We look forward to continuing this journey of collaboration with our international partners, ensuring that aviation remains a positive force in our island’s development.”

