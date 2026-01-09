As part of a wider commitment to the island’s tourism sector, significant efforts are currently underway to beautify and upgrade our public attractions. These improvements are designed to ensure that our historical and natural sites remain vibrant, welcoming spaces for both locals and visitors to enjoy.

In particular, we would like to acknowledge the work being undertaken by landscaper, Martin “Kunya” Buckley and his team. Their dedication to the landscaping and maintenance of the Castle Gardens is a vital part of making this area a point of pride for our community.

Addressing Recent Vandalism

Despite these positive developments, we must regretfully report that the Castle Gardens have recently been targeted by repeated acts of vandalism. Over 25% of newly installed solar lights on the walkways have been vandalised. The total cost of replacement amounting to approximately £1, 100.

It is extremely disheartening for the progress made by the team to be undermined by such deliberate damage. This type of anti-social behaviour is not acceptable; these actions do not just affect one area, but tarnishes the image and spirit of our island as a whole.

As our public spaces are for the pleasure and enjoyment of all, we call for a renewed sense of respect for these areas and the work required to maintain them.

How You Can Help

We encourage the community to take an active role in protecting our shared spaces. If you have any information regarding these recent incidents, or if you witness suspicious activity in the Castle Gardens or elsewhere on the island, please report it to the Royal St Helena Police at 22626.

Let us work together to ensure that the beauty of our island is preserved for everyone to enjoy.

Photos

Newly installed solar lights have been deliberately damaged in the Castle Gardens recently.