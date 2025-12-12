HM Customs would like to remind the public of the unchanged and essential customs process for receiving all packages and goods sent from overseas, including commercial shipments and personal items like gifts.

This procedure remains in place to ensure the safety and security of our island and to support the sustainable economic development of St Helena. We appreciate your continued co-operation.

Why These Checks are Important

Our examination process, which has not changed, is carried out with the utmost care for two key reasons that benefit us all:

· Keeping St Helena Safe and Secure:

Protecting Our Community: We must ensure that potentially harmful items, such as prohibited drugs or dangerous weapons, do not enter our community, keeping our homes and streets safe for everyone.

Preserving Our Environment: St Helena's unique natural environment and agricultural sector are vulnerable. Checking for restricted items helps us prevent the introduction of pests and diseases, safeguarding the beauty and resources of our island.

· Supporting Our Island’s Growth (St Helena’s Economy):

Funding Essential Services: The duties and taxes collected on imported goods are a vital source of revenue for the Government. This funding directly supports the services we all rely on—like schools, the hospital, and maintaining our roads. When you pay your dues, you are investing directly back into St Helena.

Fairness for Local Businesses: By ensuring all payable goods are accounted for, we help maintain a level playing field for our local shops and entrepreneurs who contribute to the island's economy by paying duties on their imports.

A Quick Guide to Declaring and Receiving Your Packages

To help us release your packages efficiently, please remember this simple, long-standing process which applies to all imports, including personal packages and gifts:

Obtain Your Form: Collect the Non-Commercial Declaration Form from your shipping agent or consolidator. Declare Honestly and Completely: You must complete the form with all contents and their correct value. For personal packages (including gifts), the honest market value must be declared, even if the item was received free of charge. Share the Details: Provide any available receipts or invoices to support your declaration and ensure accurate assessment. Customs Review and Examination: Customs officials are authorised to open and examine any package to verify the contents against the declaration. For your privacy, screens are provided and will be available upon request. To speed up clearance, we kindly ask that items like wrapped gifts are opened in the officer’s presence so we can quickly verify the contents against the declaration. Undeclared or improperly declared goods are the primary reason for examination. Final Steps: Prompt payment will allow for the immediate release of your goods.

By fully and correctly declaring all items, you help us perform our duties efficiently and ensure the secure and sustainable future of St Helena.

12 December 2025

