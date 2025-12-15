The Health and Social Care Portfolio (HSC) is issuing this notice to inform the public about a significant and early influenza (‘flu) threat this December.

Increased Risk of Early Outbreak

The UK is currently experiencing a severe and unusually early ‘flu season. With the high volume of visitors arriving in December from the northern hemisphere, St Helena is likely to be affected by the Northern Hemisphere virus. Please note:

A new variant is circulating in the UK, which is causing high case numbers, including among children and young people.

This new variant means that protection from previous infection or past vaccinations may be limited.

Given the influx of visitors, we anticipate that an outbreak of ‘flu on St Helena is highly likely in the near future.

Vaccine Supply Update

HSC has been working to secure a supply of the Northern Hemisphere ‘flu vaccine since October. Unfortunately, we were informed last week that the vaccine will not be available until February 2026.

While the HSC would ideally vaccinate vulnerable people, this delay means the vaccine would arrive too late for the expected December/January outbreak. We want to be clear that the vaccine, even if available, offers only partial protection against the new variant, though it is still advised in the UK for certain groups.

Symptoms and Treatment

‘Flu symptoms can vary widely. Whilst some people will only have minor symptoms (runny nose, sore throat, headache), others may experience:

High fever

Severe muscle aches

Fatigue/Tiredness

Shortness of breath

A small number of people, particularly the elderly or those with chronic lung conditions, may require hospital admission.

Treatment: There are no effective antiviral treatments for the general public. For most people, treatment involves:

Resting

Taking Paracetamol or Ibuprofen to relieve aches, sore throat, and fever.

Protect Yourself and Others: Essential Infection Control

The ‘flu virus spreads in the same way as COVID-19: through coughs, sneezes (airborne), and by touching contaminated surfaces. We must apply the basic infection control measures we all learned during the pandemic:

Situation Action to Take If you are unwell and coughing/sneezing STAY HOME and avoid contact with others, especially the elderly and vulnerable. If you must go out while unwell WEAR A MASK to significantly prevent the spread of droplets. General Prevention Regular and thorough hand washing or sanitising. When coughing or sneezing (if no mask) Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow.

The HSC will be actively monitoring the ‘flu situation and will provide regular updates. Your cooperation with these measures is vital to protect our community.

