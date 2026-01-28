The public are reminded of the opening times for HM Customs and Immigration located at Liberation House in Rupert’s.

Customs services are available from Monday to Friday between 09:00 – 15:00.

Immigration services operate a drop-in on Mondays and Fridays from 09:00 – 15:00, where no appointment is required. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, immigration services are offered by appointment only, and members of the public are asked to call 22287 in advance to arrange an appointment.

SHG

28 January 2026