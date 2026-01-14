On Monday 12 January 2026, a Ground-breaking Ceremony was held at the project site in Bottom Woods to celebrate the commencement of construction activity of the island’s new prison facility.

The excavation and haulage contract has been awarded to Isaac’s Contractors Ltd following open procurement. This work will, proceed ahead of the main building construction, the tender for which is expected to launch later this year following the finalisation of the detailed design.

The primary objective of the New Prison Build project is to provide St Helena with a facility that is safe, secure, and fit for use in the 21st century. This project is funded via the UK Government under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), delivered in partnership with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The project will utilise modern construction techniques designed to minimise both environmental impact and future operating costs.

As a result of the excavation works, a significant quantity of free topsoil will be available to the St Helena community. Further details regarding the collection process and timelines will be announced shortly.

The Minister for Safety, Security and Home Affairs (SSHA), Gillian Brooks, noted:

“This project represents far more than bricks and mortar; it is the beginning of a facility that strengthens our justice system and enhances public safety. True safety is achieved not only by enforcing accountability, but by giving people the opportunity to rebuild their lives and return to society with skills and purpose.”

The Chief Minister, Dr Rebecca Cairns-Wicks MBE, added:

“As we break ground, we take a decisive step toward a safer, fairer, and stronger St Helena. This project is possible thanks to UK Government support through the Economic Development Investment Programme, which enables us to meet our constitutional obligations and deliver a facility fit for purpose.”

A video of the ceremony can be viewed on the SHG YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsxLj6jmUhg&pp=ygUUc3QgaGVsZW5hIGdvdmVybm1lbnQ%3D.

Minister Gillian Brooks delivers opening words

Chief Minister Rebecca Cairns-Wicks thanking stakeholders

Chief Minister Rebecca Cairns-Wicks, Ronan Legg of Isaac’s Contractors Ltd and Minister Gillian Brooks ‘breaking ground’

HE Governor Phillips and key stakeholders in the project: SSHA Portfolio Director, the Project Management Team, Superintendent of Prison, and Head of the Public Service

Key Stakeholders and invited guests

#StHelena #NewPrisonBuild #BreakingGround

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/