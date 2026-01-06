A meeting of the Governor in Council was held on 16 December 2025.

The agenda for the meeting was as follows:

CLOSED AGENDA

1. Declaration of Interest

2. Application for Dispensation under the Immigration Control Ordinance, 2011 – *********

(GiC 05/2025)

3. Application for Dispensation under the Immigration Control Ordinance, 2011 – *********

(GiC 06/2025)

NB (*) confirms names are redacted as the information is sensitive.

The following items were considered:

Declaration of Interest.

Minister Henry declared his interest for Agenda item 3 and absented himself for this item.

2. & 3. Applications for Dispensation under the Immigration Control Ordinance, 2011 (GiC 05/2025) & (GiC 06/2025)

Governor in Council was asked to consider and advise:

(a) whether to grant dispensation from the requirements of Paragraph 1 of Schedule II of the Immigration Ordinance, 2011 in the circumstances of the applicants, and as provided for in Paragraph 4 of Schedule II of the Immigration Ordinance, 2011; and

(b) In considering the grant of a Dispensation, whether Governor in Council was satisfied that:

(i) The applicant has a substantial economic, social or historical connection with St Helena;

(ii) There are exceptional circumstances why strict compliance with the requirements should be dispensed with; and

(iii) It would be in the public interest to grant the dispensation.

Dispensation for both applications was granted by Governor in Council on the grounds of there being exceptional circumstances why strict compliance with the requirements should be dispensed with.

Letters have been sent to the applicants to inform them of the outcome and to advise they can now apply for St Helenian status.