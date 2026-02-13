Following a call for Expressions of Interest issued at the end of 2025, an independent Governance Commission has been appointed to review and assess the recommendations arising from the 2025 St Helena Governance Review Report.

The Commission comprises Janet Lawrence (Chairperson), together with Mark Brooks, Marcella Mittens, Andrew Pearce, and Councillor Julie Thomas as Members.

Purpose and Role of the Governance Commission

A comprehensive Governance Review was commissioned in 2024 to evaluate the effectiveness, transparency, and accountability of the Ministerial form of Government introduced in 2021. The findings of that review were published in the 2025 Governance Review Report, which contains 49 recommendations aimed at strengthening governance arrangements and improving outcomes for St Helena.

The Governance Commission has been established to independently review and assess each of these recommendations, considering their feasibility, relevance, and potential impact. Central to the Commission’s role is leading meaningful community and stakeholder consultation, ensuring that the public has a direct and informed opportunity to contribute to shaping how governance on St Helena should evolve.

The Commission will manage its own proceedings and operate independently in assessing the recommendations and gathering views on how they may best be implemented in the interests of the island now and into the future.

Progress to Date and Next Steps

Since its appointment, the Commission has held a series of preliminary meetings to familiarise itself with the report and to agree a structured and inclusive approach to its work. Initial discussions have taken place with the Attorney General to seek early legal and constitutional perspectives in relation to the recommendations and their respective responsibilities.

In the coming weeks, the Commission will meet with the Governor, the Speaker of the House, and the Head of the Public Service to better understand how the recommendations may affect their roles and the wider governance framework. Following this, the Commission intends to engage with the Legislative Council, as custodians of the Governance Review Report, to outline its proposed approach to public consultation, indicative timelines, and the process for reporting back.

Details of public meetings, engagement sessions, and methods for submitting feedback will be shared shortly.

Importance of Public Engagement

Public participation will be critical to ensuring that any changes to governance structures are well-informed, practical, and reflect the needs and aspirations of the St Helena community. The Commission strongly encourages individuals, organisations, and stakeholders to take part in the consultation process once it commences.

Further Information

St Helena Governance Review Report (June 2025):

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/documents/CoE-St-Helena-Governance-Review-Final-Report-June-2025-1.pdf

Governance Commission Terms of Reference:

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/documents/Governance-Commission-2025-Terms-of-Reference.pdf

Comment from the Chairperson

Chairperson of the Governance Commission, Janet Lawrence, said:

“The transition to a Ministerial form of Government in 2021 was a significant milestone for St Helena. This review process provides an important opportunity to reflect on how the system is working in practice and how it can be strengthened. Community feedback on the recommendations will be vital to ensuring that our governance arrangements continue to serve the best interests of the island, and we look forward to engaging openly with all stakeholders.”

The Governance Commission can be contacted directly at sthelena.grc@gmail.com.

#StHelena #GovernanceCommission

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/