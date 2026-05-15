The St Helena Resilience Forum (SHRF) have confirmed that the Gold Command structure activated specifically to manage the recent island-wide power outage is standing down today, as the electricity situation is now under control and stable.

St Helena is currently managing two separate major incidents under distinct response structures. While the Gold Command for the power outage is now standing down, a separate Gold Command remains active and focused on managing the hantavirus response.

Connect St Helena Update: Ongoing and Upcoming Works

Although the emergency power response has concluded, Connect Saint Helena Ltd continues essential recovery works on Feeder 3 in the Deadwood area today, Friday 15 May, and tomorrow, Saturday 16 May 2026.

The final transfer of the power supply is planned for Monday, 18 May. To safely complete this work, a planned outage will be required on Feeder 3. Connect Saint Helena Ltd will communicate the exact timing of Monday’s outage to the public as soon as details are finalised.

Gold Commander for the power outage incident, Alex Mitham, expressed his gratitude to the community and the teams who worked around the clock to restore the grid:

“On behalf of this Gold Command, I want to thank every individual involved in getting the island’s electricity back to a stable level. The dedication of the engineers, technicians, and multi-agency partners has been outstanding. We also want to thank the community for their cooperation and patience while we navigated this outage.”

The public are advised to continue monitoring official channels and local radio for specific timing updates regarding Monday’s planned outage on Feeder 3.

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