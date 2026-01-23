The St Helena Government is pleased to announce the commencement of the first stage of public consultation for a new Land Development Control Plan (LDCP). This vital exercise aims to modernise the island’s planning framework, replacing the current 2012 plan which predates the construction of the airport.

As the existing LDCP has exceeded its original timeframe, an update is essential to ensure land development policies reflect the island’s current needs and guide sustainable growth for the next 10 to 15 years. Once adopted, these new policies will serve as the primary criteria for the Land Development Control Authority (LDCA) when making decisions on development applications.

Shaping the Future: Your Input Needed

This initial consultation phase seeks to understand what residents value in the current plan and what priorities should be addressed in the new version. Public feedback at this early stage is critical to ensuring the new LDCP reflects the community’s vision for the island’s future.

How to Participate

The consultation period runs from Friday, 23 January 2026, to Friday, 6 February 2026. Residents are encouraged to provide feedback via a dedicated Questionnaire, which includes a section for additional suggestions.

Online: Access the Questionnaire and the current LDCP on the Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Portfolio page of the SHG website.

In-Person: Paper copies of the Questionnaire and the current LDCP are available at the Planning Office, Essex House, Jamestown.

Open Sessions

To assist the public and answer questions, the Planning Office will host two Open Sessions at Essex House:

Thursday, 29 January: 13:00 – 15:00

Monday, 2 February: 17:00 – 19:00

Submission Guidelines

Completed Questionnaires should be submitted via:

Email: Planning.mailbox@sainthelena.gov.sh

Hand Delivery: Essex House Reception, Jamestown.

While individual acknowledgments will not be sent, all responses will be collated and reported to the LDCA and the Minister for ENRP and ED. This data will directly inform the drafting of the new plan.

Future Consultations

This is only the first stage of the process. Future rounds of consultation, including reviews of draft land-use policies, will be announced on the SHG website and in the local press. To receive updates directly via email, participants may provide their contact details at the end of the Questionnaire.

SHG thanks the community in advance for participating in this essential step toward a modern development framework.

