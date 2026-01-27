The 2026 Financial Aid Mission (FAM) to St Helena concluded on Friday after a week of high-level talks and site visits. The mission ended with a press conference at the Governor’s Office, where representatives from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the St Helena Government (SHG) reflected on progress made during the visit.

The mission, which began on 19 January, brought together a largely new UK Government (UKG) delegation and the new ministerial team on St Helena. Discussions focused on the state of the island’s public finances, long-term revenue options and the Government’s Cross-Portfolio Plan. The FAM is held annually to review how UK Government funding is delivered, assess its effectiveness and consider what changes are needed to improve sustainability. Financial aid remains a core part of SHG’s budget, supporting essential public services and day-to-day operations.A key theme was the need to ensure that every pound of UK taxpayer funding delivers maximum value for money.

During the week, the delegation met with Ministers, Elected Members and officials, as well as private sector representatives and community groups. Site visits across the island provided first-hand insight into challenges and opportunities facing St Helena.

Discussions covered several key areas, including economic development, essential services and infrastructure. Talks on sustainable development examined approaches to economic growth and tourism, as well as telecommunications. The team visited Jamestown Wharf to explore development options and toured the Marine Centre, where discussions focused on the Blue Belt Programme, marine conservation and fisheries.

In Education and Health, the delegation reviewed progress on education reform and visited St Helena Secondary School. Health discussions focused on preventative care and rising cost pressures within the Health and Social Care Portfolio.

The mission also received updates on the Renewable Energy Programme and visited Scotland laboratory and viewed the peaks from outside the exclusion area, to review terrestrial biodiversity projects. On safety and security, the team toured the police custody suite, HM Prison Jamestown, Rupert’s Port and the Bulk Fuel Installation, with discussions covering policing, safeguarding and critical infrastructure.

Beyond formal meetings, the delegation engaged with the wider community, including a meeting with the Public Accounts Committee, discussions with local businesses and a visit to SHAPE. Community engagement also included a marine tour aboard the Enchanted Isle and a coffee tour, highlighting the island’s tourism and agricultural sectors.

Discussions throughout the week were described as open and candid, with agreement that St Helena faces serious and complex challenges and that there are no quick solutions. This year’s mission took place against the backdrop of significant economic pressures in the UK, with the UKG having to make extremely tough decisions on Official Development Assistance (ODA) spending. In this context, it is more important than ever to demonstrate that funding is well-managed and targeted where it is most needed.

The outcomes of the mission, including setting conditions, are expected to help unlock future budget support and ensure continued investment in essential services and infrastructure. The FAM delegation departed St Helena on Saturday following a final visit to St Helena Airport.

Officials said the mission marked the beginning of continued close work between SHG and UKG, with a shared focus on stabilising public finances, protecting essential services and creating conditions for economic growth and jobs.

Deputy Director for Overseas Territories and the Polar Directorates, Nicholas Wareham MVO, commented:

“Strong partnerships depend on mutual understanding. This year’s Financial Aid Mission has given the UK team a strong understanding of the challenges St Helena is facing, as well as the opportunities for economic development on offer. We have spent time down on the waters and up at the Cloud Forest, over at Blue Point and in discussions in Jamestown. We are grateful to all those Saints who shared their perspectives with us and made us so welcome.”

Chief Minister, Dr Rebecca Cairns-Wicks MBE, added:

“This year’s Financial Aid Mission has been an especially important one, bringing together new teams on both sides. I want to thank the FAM team and everyone who has contributed through meetings, events and site visits, giving us the opportunity to build a strong, constructive partnership. The discussions have helped deepen mutual understanding of the pressures facing St Helena and the UK, while allowing us to demonstrate the progress being made, people’s lived experiences and the opportunities for future growth.”

Photos

HE Governor Nigel Phillips CBE and Chief Minister Dr Rebecca Cairns-Wicks MBE with the FAM team, Legislative Council and senior SHG officials

The FAM team were taken on a ‘Wharf Walk’ with representatives of the Economic Development Portfolio

The FAM team viewed the Peaks from outside the exclusion area with Minister Karl Thrower and representatives of the Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Portfolio

The FAM team on a tour at St Helena Secondary School with Minister Andrew Turner and Education, Skills, and Employment senior officials

HE Governor Nigel Phillips hosted a reception for the FAM team and invited guests last Wednesday at Plantation House

The panel at the press conference held last Friday comprised Governor Nigel Phillips CBE, Chief Minister Dr Rebecca Cairns-Wicks MBE and Deputy Director Nicholas Wareham MVO

#StHelena #FinancialAidMission

