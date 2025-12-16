The public are advised that Pilling Primary School (PPS) will host their Festival of Lights Parade on Thursday, 18 December 2025 commencing at 19:45.

Vehicle owners are kindly requested to remove their vehicles from the Grand Parade/Court House area on Thursday, 18 December by 16:00 to allow the school to prepare for the evening’s event.

Please also note that the 3-4 parking spaces immediately in front of the Court House steps will be closed from Wednesday, 17 December, to allow a small stage to be mounted for the Festival of Lights.

All of the above arrangements have been approved by the Highways Authority.

PPS would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and co-operation.

