A meeting of Executive Council (ExCo) was held on 26 May 2026.

The agenda for the meeting was as follows:

CLOSED AGENDA

1. Declaration of Interest

2. Confirmation of Minutes of the Executive Council Meeting held on 24 March 2026

3. Matters Arising from Minutes of 24 March 2026

4. Disposal of No. 1 Building, Ruperts (ExCo Memo 18/2026)

5. Disposal of High Knoll Fort (ExCo Memo 19/2026)

6. Recording of Decision(s) made by Email ExCo

6.1 Lion Alcometer 700 (ExCo Memo 16/2026)

6.2 Notifiable Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Order, 2026

6.3 Amending the Prohibition on Importing Certain Dairy Products from South Africa (ExCo Memo 17/2026)

7. Ministerial Updates on significant issues

8. Any Other Business

NB Items marked (*) are commercially sensitive and depending on the subject matter, might not be referred to in the top lines.

The following items were considered:

2 & 3. Confirmation of Minutes and Matters Arising from the Minutes

Executive Council confirmed and signed off the minutes of meeting held on 24 March 2026.

4. Disposal of No. 1 Building, Ruperts (ExCo Memo 18/2026)

Executive Council was asked to consider and advise whether the No. 1 Building at Ruperts Valley, should be included on the Property Disposal Plan, in accordance with s10 and the Approvals Framework of the Property Disposal and Purchase Policy 2024, and disposed of by way of a direct negotiation to the St Helena National Trust (SHNT) for a lease term of 99 years, on the terms as outlined in the draft Heads of Terms presented.

Executive Council noted that via various forums, Government has signalled its intent

for the disposal of this building to the St Helena National Trust (SHNT) for the development of an Interpretation Centre documenting the history of Liberated Africans in St Helena and the Island’s role in ending the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Executive Council approved the proposal in principle subject to the detail of the lease agreement.

5. Disposal of High Knoll Fort (ExCo Memo 19/2026)

Executive Council was asked to consider and advise whether High Knoll Fortshould be planned for disposal on the Property Disposal Plan in accordance with s10, and the Approvals Framework of the Property Disposal and Purchase Policy 2024 and disposed of by way of a direct negotiation to the SHNT for a lease term of 99 years, on the terms as outlined in the draft Heads of Terms presented.

Ministers noted that High Knoll Fort is a significant historic and cultural asset which reflects St Helena’s military heritage. While it continues to serve as both a local landmark and a visitor attraction, the Fort is in a state of deterioration, with sections of the structure having already collapsed. To date, only limited works have been undertaken in the interests of health and safety, primarily owing to the substantial cost of restoration associated with the specialist construction of the building.

It was further acknowledged that the SHNT has requested a long leasehold interest to support its short, medium, and long-term objectives for the Fort, as set out in a Restoration and Development Plan that has been developed with considerable public support and engagement.

Executive Council approved the proposal in principle subject to the detail of the lease agreement.

6. Recording of Decision(s) made by Email ExCo

6.1 Lion Alcometer 700 (ExCo Memo 16/2026)

6.2 Notifiable Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Order, 2026

6.3 Amending the Prohibition on Importing Certain Dairy Products from South Africa (ExCo Memo 17/2026)

Executive Council agreed with the decisions made for 8.1, 8.2 and 8.3.

7. Ministerial Updates on significant issues

Minister Thrower raised the good outcome from the extension to the BIOT agreement.

8. Any Other Business

No matters were raised.

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