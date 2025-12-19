A meeting of Executive Council (ExCo) was held on 16 December 2025.

The agenda for the meeting was as follows:

CLOSED AGENDA

1. Declarations of Conflict of Interest

2. Confirmation of Minutes of the Executive Council Meeting held on 17 June 2025

3. Matters Arising from Minutes of 17 June 2025

4. Confirmation of Minutes of the Executive Council Meeting held on 14 October 2025

5. Matters Arising from Minutes of 14 October 2025

6. Confirmation of Minutes of the Executive Council Meeting held on 18 November 2025

7. Matters Arising from Minutes of 18 November 2025

8. Communications (Spectrum Fees) Regulations, 2025 (ExCo Memo 64/2025)

9. *Options for Long-term Improvements to the Domestic Telecommunications Network (ExCo Memo 65/2025)

10. Ministerial Updates on significant issues

11. Any Other Business

NB Items marked (*) are commercially sensitive and depending on the subject matter, might not be referred to in the top lines.

The following items were considered:

2 – 7. Confirmation of Minutes and Matters Arising from the Minutes

Minutes for 17 June and 14 October were signed off.

Minutes for the meeting of 18 November were deferred until the next meeting.

8. Communications (Spectrum Fees) Regulations, 2025 (ExCo Memo 64/2025)

Executive Council was asked to consider and advise whether the Communications (Spectrum Fees) Regulations, 2025 should be approved and to take effect on the date of publication.

Executive Council endorsed the regulations, noting that they include specific fee abatements designed to support community-based and local radio stations, by reducing costs for these broadcasters. ExCo approved the Communications (Spectrum Fees) Regulations, 2025.

9. *Options for Long-term Improvements to the Domestic Telecommunications Network (ExCo Memo 65/2025)

Executive Council was asked to consider options for the future of telecoms on St Helena and to advise whether SHG officers should engage with Sure SA Ltd to work through the full package available for a longer-term relationship with the company.

Executive Council has given SHG Officers a mandate to continue the dialogue with SURE SA Ltd to develop the full detail of the options. In the event an agreement with Sure is achieved, Executive Council have instructed SHG Officers to concurrently explore alternative options for telecoms provision. This is in line with our commitment to ensure the best possible outcome for St Helena. A final decision on the selected option will be made by mid-2026.

10. Ministerial Updates on significant issues

No updates were made.

Any Other Business

No matters were raised.

