A meeting of Executive Council (ExCo) was held on 27 January 2026.

The agenda for the meeting was as follows:

CLOSED AGENDA

1. Declaration of Interest

2.Confirmation of Minutes of the Executive Council Meeting held on 18 November 2025

3. Matters Arising from Minutes of 18 November 2025

4. Confirmation of Minutes of the Executive Council Meeting held on 16 December 2025

5. Matters Arising from Minutes of 16 December 2025

6. Financial Services Regulation Policy, 2025 (ExCo Memo 01/2026)

7. Land Registry Fees (ExCo Memo 02/2026)

8. Ministerial Updates on significant issues

9. Any Other Business

NB Items marked (*) are commercially sensitive and depending on the subject matter, might not be referred to in the top lines.

The following items were considered:

2 – 5. Confirmation of Minutes and Matters Arising from the Minutes

Executive Council confirmed and signed off the minutes of meetings held on 18 November and 16 December 2025.

6. Financial Services Regulation Policy, 2025 (ExCo Memo 01/2026)

Executive Council was asked to advise on the endorsement of the Policy which was approved by Executive Council in January 2025; the approval of the Financial Services (Amendment) Bill, 2026 to be presented as Government business to the Legislative Council and the approval in principle of the Financial Services (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, to come into force following enactment of the Financial Services (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Executive Council noted that the Policy addresses significant shortcomings in the existing financial services framework and is designed to achieve four key objectives:

enhance the attractiveness of St Helena as a place to do business;

strengthen consumer protection;

reinforce governance standards; and

improve the effectiveness of the regulatory framework.

Members considered the consultation conducted and feedback received. Executive Council noted that the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) was content. The Executive Council approved the Financial Services Regulation Policy, 2025; the Financial Services (Amendment) Bill, 2026 to be presented as Government business to Legislative Council in March 2026 and approved in principle the associated Regulations.

7. Land Registry Fees (ExCo Memo 02/2026)

Executive Council considered proposed increases to the Second Schedule of the Registered Land Rules, 1981, relating to land registration fees and services, with effect from 1 April 2026.

Members noted that demand for land registry services is consumer-led and that the proposed increases are expected to have minimal impact on the community. It was also noted that current fees have remained unchanged since 1981 and that the proposed increases reflect inflation only. Executive Council approved the changes in fees acknowledging also that a comprehensive review of all fees and charges will be undertaken in due course, including full cost recovery analysis.

8. Ministerial Updates on significant issues

Minister Turner raised a concern on the availability of local contractors to tender for, and complete local contracts;

Minister Thrower on the issue of Government Landlord Housing seeking ‘design and build’ requirements suggested looking at how we procure contracts;

Minister Henry reflected on the flu season and highlight the significant challenges with procuring flu vaccines and the predictions of the southern hemisphere winter flu season;

Minister Brooks:

The Immigration Ordinance is now with the Directorate for review;

The establishment of a working group to progress the work needed on Fixed Penalty Notices;

Work being done to identify areas within the Road Traffic Ordinance that can be given priority to progress.

The Chief Minister advised on the current review by the Tax and Revenue Working Group of options for changes to take effect from 1 April 2026.

9. Any Other Business

No matters were raised.

