At its meeting on 16 December 2025, Executive Council approved the Communications (Spectrum Fees) Regulations, 2025, marking an important step in strengthening St Helena’s communications framework.

The new regulations provide a clear legal basis for fees that were previously charged under the Wireless Telegraphy Regulations (WTR). Importantly, the regulations include specific fee abatements designed to support community-based and local radio stations, reducing costs for these broadcasters and helping them continue to deliver vital services to the community.

While most fees remain unchanged, the only adjustment relates to the FM radio spectrum fee, which applies to current operators, St Helena South Atlantic Media Services (SAMS) and Saint FM. This change follows consultation with FM Radio spectrum users and reflects a fair and sustainable approach.

Recognising that affordability should never be a barrier to community broadcasting, the regulations include provisions for waivers or fee reductions under Regulation 8. This ensures that local stations can continue to operate and serve the public without undue financial pressure, in line with St Helena’s policy for communication networks and services.

Minister Karl Thrower commented:

“This decision demonstrates Executive Council’s commitment to fostering a vibrant, inclusive media environment and supporting local community radio across the island.”

#StHelena #CommunicationsRegulations #SpectrumFees

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/