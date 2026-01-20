The Education Learning Centre will be closed on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, following a recent announcement from Connect St Helena.

During this closure, some staff will be working off-site and can be contacted via the following email addresses:

-Ceri Morgan – ceri.morgan@sainthelena.gov.sh

-Kerry Lawrence – Kerry.Lawrence@sainthelena.gov.sh

-Angela Benjamin – angela.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh

-Nichole Spence – nichole.spence@sainthelena.gov.sh

-Carley Peters – carley.peters@sainthelena.edu.sh

-Glen Yon – glen.yon@sainthelena.edu.sh

-Sarah Iguna – sarah.iguna@sainthelena.gov.sh

-Ruth Twalo – 20rtwalo@pas.edu.sh

-Lolly Young – lolly.young@sainthelena.gov.sh

The Education Directorate apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the public for their understanding

SHG

20 January 2026