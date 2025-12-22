The use of drones are governed by Air Navigation (Overseas Territories) Order (AN(OT)O and regulated by Air Safety Support International (ASSI) for commercial permissions.

With the rise in drone usage for personal and recreational purposes, especially during the festive season it is important to ensure safe, responsible, and respectful drone operations to protect both the environment and public safety.

Please be mindful of the following

Airspace Restrictions

All drone operations must comply with ASSI regulations. Operators should be aware of restricted zones, including areas around the airport, sensitive environmental zones, and protected wildlife habitats.

Altitude Limits

Drones must be flown at a maximum altitude of 120 meters (400 feet) above ground level

No-Fly Zones

It is prohibited to fly drones in certain areas, including near government buildings, military establishments, and key infrastructure sites. Operators should check for updated no-fly zone maps regularly to stay informed. The Drone Map can be found on the St Helena Airport website https://sthelenaairport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Drone_Rules_Design_CMYK_PRINT_A3_17May2023.pdf

Respect for Privacy

Drone operators must respect the privacy of residents, tourists, and individuals. It is illegal to use drones to capture images or videos without the consent of those being recorded, particularly in private spaces.

Safety First

Drones should be flown in a manner that avoids risk to people, animals, and property. Operators are advised to avoid flying near large crowds, wildlife, or public events. All flights should take place in good weather conditions to ensure visibility and control.

Flying in Port

Members of the public are reminded that the harbour and port areas are safety-critical operational environments. Anyone wishing to fly a drone within the port boundary or in the immediate vicinity of harbour operations is strongly advised to seek prior permission from the Harbour Master, Simon Wade on e mail simon.wade@sainthelena.gov.sh Tel 22738

This allows risks to be assessed and managed, particularly in relation to vessel movements, cargo operations, emergency response activities, and public safety.

Drone users should also be aware that cruise ships and other vessels may be considered people’s homes while in port, and the use of drones in close proximity may raise privacy and personal data concerns. Responsible and considerate operation is essential to avoid unsafe situations, disruption to port activities, or intrusion into private space

SHG

22 December 2025