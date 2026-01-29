The St Helena Dental Clinic has noted the recent feedback regarding the transition to an appointment-only emergency service. We understand that changes to healthcare can cause concern, and we want to clarify how this new system works to benefit you.

Why the change?

Under the old walk-in system, many patients would arrive at 08:30 and face long, uncertain wait times in a crowded waiting room while in pain. This was not the level of care we want to provide.

By calling 25387 at 08:30 instead of walking in:

• You will be given a specific time to arrive.

• You can wait in the comfort of your home rather than a clinic waiting room.

• Our dentists can better prepare for your specific emergency.

Our Commitment to You

The goal is to ensure that anyone in genuine pain or with a dental trauma is seen as quickly as possible, without the stress of a “first-come, first-served” queue.

We appreciate your patience as we make this transition to a more organised and patient-focused service.

#StHelena #AltogetherHealthier

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/