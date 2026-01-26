Join Your Councillors for Upcoming District Meetings
Councillors invite all residents to the next series of district meetings aimed at strengthening communication and collaboration between the Council and the community.
These meetings are your opportunity to share your views on local issues, raise concerns and highlight priorities of your district and our island
Meetings will be held across all districts, giving everyone a chance to discuss what matters most locally. Everyone is encouraged to come along, ask questions, and play an active part in shaping the direction of our community and the work of your elected Council.
Your voice matters — be a part of the conversation
|Schedule of Meetings
|Date
|Venue
|Chairperson
|Monday, 9 Feb 2026 7:30pm
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|Cllr Clint Beard
|Wednesday, 11 Feb 2026 7:30pm
|Jamestown Community Centre
|Cllr Dr Corinda Essex
|Thursday, 12 Feb 2026 7:30pm
|Harford Community Centre
|Cllr Denis Leo
|Monday, 16 Feb 2026 7:30pm
|Alarm Forest at Jamestown Community Centre
|Cllr Julie Thomas
|Tuesday, 17 Feb 2026 7:30pm
|Guinea Grass Community Centre
|Cllr Robert Midwinter
|Wednesday, 18 Feb 2026 7:30pm
|HTH Community Centre
|Cllr Derek Thomas
|Wednesday, 18 Feb 2026 7:30pm
|St Mary’s Church, Ruperts
|Cllr Dr Corinda Essex
|Thursday, 19 Feb 2026 7:30pm
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Cllr Clint Beard
|Wednesday, 25 Feb 2026 7:30pm
|Silver Hill Bar
|Cllr Ronald Coleman