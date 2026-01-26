Join Your Councillors for Upcoming District Meetings

Councillors invite all residents to the next series of district meetings aimed at strengthening communication and collaboration between the Council and the community.

These meetings are your opportunity to share your views on local issues, raise concerns and highlight priorities of your district and our island

Meetings will be held across all districts, giving everyone a chance to discuss what matters most locally. Everyone is encouraged to come along, ask questions, and play an active part in shaping the direction of our community and the work of your elected Council.

Your voice matters — be a part of the conversation