Join Your Councillors for Upcoming District Meetings

Councillors invite all residents to the next series of district meetings aimed at strengthening communication and collaboration between the Council and the community.

These meetings are your opportunity to share your views on local issues, raise concerns and highlight priorities of your district and our island

Meetings will be held across all districts, giving everyone a chance to discuss what matters most locally. Everyone is encouraged to come along, ask questions, and play an active part in shaping the direction of our community and the work of your elected Council.

Your voice matters — be a part of the conversation

Schedule of Meetings
DateVenueChairperson
Monday, 9 Feb 2026 7:30pmBlue Hill Community CentreCllr Clint Beard
Wednesday, 11 Feb 2026 7:30pmJamestown Community CentreCllr Dr Corinda Essex
Thursday, 12 Feb 2026 7:30pmHarford Community CentreCllr Denis Leo
Monday, 16 Feb 2026 7:30pmAlarm Forest at Jamestown Community CentreCllr Julie Thomas
Tuesday, 17 Feb 2026 7:30pmGuinea Grass Community CentreCllr Robert Midwinter
Wednesday, 18 Feb 2026 7:30pmHTH Community CentreCllr Derek Thomas
Wednesday, 18 Feb 2026 7:30pmSt Mary’s Church, RupertsCllr Dr Corinda Essex
Thursday, 19 Feb 2026 7:30pmSandy Bay Community CentreCllr Clint Beard
Wednesday, 25 Feb 2026 7:30pmSilver Hill BarCllr Ronald Coleman