The public are advised that Environmental Health and Public Health have now concluded their investigations into the recent outbreak of scombroid fish poisoning, also known as histamine fish poisoning.

In total, 20 human cases of probable scombroid poisoning were reported. This is likely to be an underestimation due to unreported cases. None of these cases required hospitalisation and all made a prompt and full recovery.

The majority of reported cases were associated with the consumption of tuna mince.

Tuna mince processed by the Saints Tuna Corporation (STC) between 17 and 23 March was found to be one possible source of the poisoning. STC were instructed to recall all tuna mince processed between 12 and 27 March as a precautionary measure.

No further cases have been reported since this instruction.

Laboratory testing

Laboratory testing of multiple samples of the recalled tuna mince products demonstrated high levels of histamine, confirming the diagnosis of scombroid poisoning.

Testing of tuna mince processed by STC at later dates in mid-April showed histamine levels well within the safe limits for human consumption.

Cause of the outbreak

A thorough investigation of the food chain, including interviews and site inspections, did not identify a single point of failure but rather several areas for improvement across the entire food chain. Recommendations have been issued to the relevant industry stakeholders and follow-up visits are planned to ensure compliance.

An increased level of monitoring and laboratory testing of future batches, for both local market sales and export consignments, will be undertaken over the following months to ensure the ongoing safety of tuna products.

Advice to the public

There are now no ongoing concerns regarding the safety of tuna products in St Helena.

However, as is normal practice, the public are requested to report any adverse reactions after eating fish products to Environmental Health at eh.office.@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Food safety reminders

Take chilled and frozen foods straight home for refrigeration or freezing.

Use a cooler bag with ice packs when transporting refrigerated or frozen goods.

Keep frozen and chilled items together during transport.

Defrost frozen items in the refrigerator.

Cook defrosted food promptly once thawed.

Refrigerate or freeze leftovers promptly after cooking.

About histamine fish poisoning

Also known as scombroid poisoning, histamine fish poisoning occurs following the consumption of certain types of fish that have been improperly stored after capture, or during subsequent handling, processing, retail distribution or home preparation.

Symptoms usually occur within approximately 10–60 minutes and include facial flushing (redness), headache, and gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, stomach cramps and diarrhoea. It can also cause a sharp, metallic, or peppery taste while eating the fish, along with a burning or tingling sensation on the tongue.

The condition is not life-threatening and usually settles on its own within 4–6 hours. Oral antihistamines can be taken to help treat the symptoms at home.

More serious symptoms such as difficulty breathing, blurred vision, tongue swelling or fainting are unlikely and suggest a different diagnosis, such as an allergic reaction. People experiencing these symptoms after consuming fish should seek immediate medical attention.

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