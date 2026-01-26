Please be advised that the Museum Car Parks will be closed on Wednesday, 28 January, from 09:00 to 15:00.

This closure is necessary to allow the Rock Guards to conduct essential safety inspections of the cliff faces and areas situated directly above the parking zones.

To ensure the area is clear for inspection, we kindly ask all members of the public to vacate these car parks by the evening of Tuesday, 27 January.

Directional and advisory signs will be prominently displayed throughout the area.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your cooperation in keeping our public spaces safe.

