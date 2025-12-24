Christmas is upon us once again. The decoration of houses with amazing light displays never fails to delight. It is similarly delightful to see so many people out and about; aircraft filled to capacity is only good news. At this special time of year the creativity of the community is on full display, whether it be the Festival of Lights, the school nativity plays or any of the other great events being organised. That positivity is uplifting.

As ever, the past year has been busy; in fact it is astonishing just how busy it does get on this island. One of the most significant milestones was our general election, a true testament to the strength and vibrancy of our democracy. With the election of our new government, we have seen new faces and ideas, all committed to continuing the mission of steering St Helena towards greater progress. A dodgy knee (in case you hadn’t noticed) will not prevent me and my team from continuing to put our shoulders to the wheel in support.

There have been real achievements over the past year to celebrate. Rupert’s Port is now complete, so too the roads connecting it to Jamestown. We are also making progress on several other infrastructure and essential equipment projects, all of which will increase the capacity of St Helena to grow. The continual strengthening of the island’s critical national infrastructure is in a way akin to expanding our foundations in such a manner that new opportunities to build are made possible.

But of course, it is always about people. Throughout the year my wife and I have found special joy in opening Plantation House for district receptions, a new initiative this year. It has been truly heartening to welcome so many residents, many for the very first time, into this historic home. Seeing Plantation House filled with laughter, conversation and the spirit of community has been one of the greatest pleasures of our tenure. These gatherings are an enactment of my determination that we respect, celebrate and recognise the incredible good work carried out across St Helena by individuals and groups who give so much to island life.

Respect is essentially about caring for one another. All of us face different challenges, some can go unseen. Putting yourself in someone else’s shoes takes effort, but it is the foundation of the sort of kindness communities rely upon to thrive. One aspect of that sort of kindness is recognising that whilst joyful for most, for some in the community Christmas can be especially difficult. For those mourning or struggling, it is my heartfelt wish that the Christmas message of hope will help those in need to find peace and strength.

It would not be one of my Christmas messages if I did not pause to remember and give thanks to all those who will be working over Christmas to deliver essential services and keep our community safe. To those so engaged, I say your dedication merits our respect and is deeply appreciated.

As 2026 draws near, my mind turns to how much more there is to do in the ongoing mission to tackle some of the major challenges we face. The work to develop the education sector is now visible. Although it will herald change, my hope is that we will advance our efforts to retain and attract young families and develop the next generation who are the future of this island.

Developing the economy is also critical and obviously tourism has a key role to play. There are some exciting opportunities being worked up, not least the marathon and adventure week in February. This too builds on the work that has gone before, most recently the highly successful tour of the Titans cricket team. This island has a host of talented sports men and women and initiatives such as this offer a multitude of benefits.

To close. This will be my last Christmas message as Governor. Let me then on behalf of my wife and myself, extend our warmest wishes for a very Merry Christmas. And whatever your faith, may the New Year bring health, happiness, and prosperity to you all.

HE Governor Nigel Phillips CBE, and Mrs Emma Phillips

