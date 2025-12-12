The following changes to the public transport bus schedule will apply for the festive season:

Route 4: (Blue Hill) The bus normally departing from Blue Hill on the last Thursday of each month, will operate on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

Route 4: (Sandy Bay Chapel) The bus normally departing from Sandy Bay Chapel on the last Friday of each month, will operate on Friday, 19 December 2025.

Service Changes

Only the everyday routes will operate on 25, 26, 30 December 2025 and 1 January 2026 as per the published timetables.

For Routes 2 and 3, the scheduled service departing Grand Parade at 16:10 (Monday to Fridays) will not operate between 25 December 2025 and 1 January 2026. Normal service will resume on 2 January 2026.

Additional Services

Thursday 18 December – Festival of Lights

Route 1: Departs Bottom Woods at 18:00, follows the normal route into Jamestown. Return service will depart the Grand Parade, Jamestown at 22:30.

Route 3: Departs White Wall at 18.00, via New Ground, Rosemary Plain, White Gate, HTH into Jamestown. Return service will depart the Grand Parade, Jamestown at 22:30.

Wednesday 24 December – Christmas Eve

Routes 1 and 3: Service to Longwood and St Paul’s area, will depart the Grand Parade Jamestown at midnight 24 December 2025.

Thursday 1 January 2026 – New Year’s Day

Routes 1 and 3: Service to Longwood and St Paul’s area, will depart the Grand Parade, Jamestown at 01:30 following New Year’s Eve celebrations.

For normal scheduled journeys, please see the timetables at bus shelters around the island, online at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/publictransportservice/, speak to the public transport drivers, or contact the Transport Section on 23208 / 23643 during normal office hours. Please be reminded that you have various options on times you can travel in and out of Jamestown using the current schedule.

Ticket fares

Short journey (up to 3 miles) £2.45

Medium journey (up to 6 miles) £3.15

Long journey (6 + miles) £3.60

