Please be advised of a temporary adjustment to the Monday to Friday Bottom Woods public bus schedule, effective from Monday, 26 January 2026, to Saturday, 07 March 2026.

These changes are necessary to accommodate the upcoming Road Maintenance Programme taking place in Longwood, specifically covering the stretch of road from Longwood Gate to Hutts Gate.

Key Changes for Passengers:

Route Adjustment: There will be a slight shift in pickup times for the Bottom Woods route to ensure timely arrivals despite the ongoing roadworks.

13:30 Afternoon Run: Passengers who usually board between Longwood Gate and Hutts Gate during the 13:30 run will need to catch the bus at either Longwood Gate or Hutts Gate for the duration of these works. The bus will not be stopping at intermediate points along this specific stretch during this timeframe.

View the Revised Schedule

We encourage all commuters to plan ahead. The full revised schedule is available for download on the St Helena Government website via the link below:

Revised PTS Route 1 Schedule (PDF) SHG and the transport team thank the public for their patience and co-operation while these essential road improvements are completed