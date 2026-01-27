The St Helena Dental Clinic is moving to an appointment-only service for all dental emergencies, effective immediately. The morning Walk-In Clinic (08:30) is no longer in operation.

How to Access Emergency Care:

Patients requiring emergency dental care must now book an appointment in advance. We can no longer see patients on a walk-in basis.

To Book: Call 25387

Booking Hours: Monday to Friday, 08:30 – 16:00

Same-Day Care: Appointments will be scheduled based on clinical urgency and clinic capacity.

Why is this changing?

This transition is designed to improve patient care by reducing long waiting times and overcrowding. By scheduling emergencies, our team can provide more focused, timely care to those in genuine need.

What counts as an emergency?

Our emergency services remain the same and include:

Dental trauma

Facial swelling

Extraction of very loose teeth causing acute pain

Out-of-Hours Care

For emergencies outside of normal hours, patients must first attempt appropriate pain relief and undergo face-to-face triage at the General Hospital Emergency Department.

Contact Information:

For further information, please contact the Dental Clinic at 25387 or email the Dental Manager, Charmaine Buckley-Thomas, at charmaine.buckley@sainthelena.gov.sh.