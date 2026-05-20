The Crown Estates Office wishes to advise the public of a change in approach regarding the use of Crown land.

Historically, some areas of Crown land were used for the temporary storage of excavated soil, gravel and stone and construction materials. Going forward, any such use will require prior approval from Crown Estates, along with the necessary planning permission, regardless of whether it is intended to be temporary. This is to ensure that land is properly managed and protected, and to reduce the likelihood of temporary arrangements becoming permanent.

An immediate concern is the Guns area at Ladder Hill, where materials, including gravel, stone and a container, are currently being stored. Members of the public are therefore requested to remove all materials, spoil and aggregate as soon as possible, and no later than 30th June 2026.

This is particularly important as improvement works are planned for the site, including upgrades to the tennis court and repainting of the Guns. Clearing the surrounding environment is essential to support these works and to enhance the overall appearance of the area.

Access to the area will also be reviewed. Multiple padlocks are currently on the site gates, but future access will be restricted to essential stakeholders only, with controlled key management in place.

The Crown Estates Office appreciates the public’s cooperation in ensuring that the area is cleared promptly and that Crown land is used more responsibly.

For further information, please contact Mike Durnford, Crown Estate Manager, via 22270 or mike.durnford@sainthelena.gov.sh