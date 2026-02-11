The Azamara Journey cruise ship arrived today, and passengers were successfully brought ashore via Ruperts. The decision to use Rupert’s Jetty for passengers was made by the Captain of the Azamara Journey.

At the same time, the MV Karoline is in harbour. However, no cargo operations are proceeding currently due to the Captain of the MV Karoline’s decision not to bring the MV Karoline alongside due to sea conditions.

Whilst the Azamara Journey and MV Karoline are both anchored in the same general area, the processes for accessing Ruperts jetty are very different.

Cruise ship passengers are transferred using small tenders that can manoeuvre better in varying sea conditions. In contrast, the MV Karoline must come fully alongside the jetty to discharge cargo safely. Berthing a cargo vessel requires specific sea and swell conditions to ensure the safety of crew, port staff, and equipment, as well as to prevent damage to the vessel or infrastructure.

The Captain of the MV Karoline and Port Control have advised that sea conditions will be reassessed on Thursday, 12 February 2026 to determine whether it is safe for the vessel to berth and commence offloading.

Safety remains the overriding priority in all maritime operations. The public are thanked for their patience and understanding.