The Government of St Helena wishes to inform residents of the imminent arrival of Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) TIDESPRING, which will be visible from various vantage points around the island from approximately 10:00 tomorrow, Tuesday 25 November. The vessel is expected to anchor off St Helena at around 07:00 on Wednesday 26 November when they will be laying a wreath on the Darkdale.

RFA TIDESPRING has recently detached from the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) after a seven-month deployment on Operation HIGHMAST and is now transiting home. During their brief visit, the ship’s company will be conducting a circumnavigation of the island.

Key Information

Visibility: Residents may see RFA TIDESPRING and its Merlin helicopter operating around the island from tomorrow morning. The Merlin will be flying between 08:30–10:30 and 12:00–15:00 and will be visible from the island.

Shore Visits: Of the ship’s company, approximately 100 personnel are expected to come ashore to visit St Helena. The first Liberty Boat is planned for around 08:00 on Wednesday. The ship’s Commanding Officer will be laying a wreath at the Cenotaph, and visiting key sites around the island, including a tea at Plantation House.

Departure: RFA TIDESPRING is scheduled to depart St Helena at approximately 16:30 on Wednesday 26 November.

