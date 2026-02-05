The MV Karoline is expected to arrive to arrive at James Bay on Monday, 9 February 2026, at 06:00. Weather permitting, the vessel will berth alongside Rupert’s Jetty.

During this time, Rupert’s Cargo Management Facility, the beach, the Jetty, and Rupert’s Bay will be placed under Security Access Level 3, meaning these areas will be restricted to authorised personnel only.

The restrictions will remain in place until all cargo operations are completed and the vessel has departed.

Once the vessel leaves, security will move into Access Level 2. At this stage, only the Cargo Management Facility will remain restricted during normal operating hours (08:00 – 17:00)

The beach, Jetty, and Rupert’s Bay will reopen to the public and may be accessed via the public walkway from Liberation House or via Ferry Service (charges apply)

After working hours, security will reduce to Access Level 1, allowing vehicular access through the Facility.

St Helena Port Control thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding.

SHG

05 February 2026