The MV Karoline is scheduled to arrive at James Bay on Tuesday, 17 December at 18:00. Weather permitting, the vessel will berth alongside Rupert’s Jetty.

During this time, Rupert’s Cargo Management Facility, The beach, jetty, and Rupert’s Bay will be under Security Access Level 3. This means these areas will be restricted to authorised personnel only. Access will remain restricted until all cargo operations are completed and the vessel has departed.

Once the vessel departs, security will reduce to Access Level 2. At this level, only the Cargo Management Facility will remain restricted during normal working hours (08:00–17:00).

The beach, jetty, and Rupert’s Bay will reopen to the public and can be accessed via the public walkway beginning at Liberation House or via the Ferry Service (charges apply).

After working hours, the Security Access Level will reduce to Level 1, allowing vehicular access through the facility.

St Helena Port Control thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding.

SHG

15 December 2025