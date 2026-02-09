The public are advised that the Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public from 06:00 on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, due to the arrival of the cruise ship MV Azamara Journey. Any closure will be weather dependent and based on the sea conditions on the day.

The Jamestown Wharf will remain closed until the vessel has departed.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and will be limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Boat owners are further advised that no maintenance works will be permitted on the Wharf during this period.

Port Control thanks the public for their cooperation during this time.