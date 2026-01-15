The island’s service tanker, MT Ardbeg, is scheduled to arrive at St

Helena on Sunday 18 January 2026 at 01:00 UTC.

Weather permitting, the MT Ardbeg will berth alongside Rupert’s Jetty at

06:00 UTC on Sunday 18 January . Upon completion of clearance

procedures, ship to shore fuel transfer (bunkering) operations will

commence immediately.

The public are therefore advised that lower Rupert’s, including the beach

area, will be closed to the public from 06:00 on Sunday 18 January 2026

until bunkering operations are completed.

Due to the floating pipeline, all mariners are advised that Rupert’s Bay

will be closed for the duration of the operation.

These areas will be strictly prohibited, and access will be limited to

authorised persons only, who have made prior arrangements and

received approval from Port Control.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

14 January 2026