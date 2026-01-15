The island’s service tanker, MT Ardbeg, is scheduled to arrive at St
Helena on Sunday 18 January 2026 at 01:00 UTC.
Weather permitting, the MT Ardbeg will berth alongside Rupert’s Jetty at
06:00 UTC on Sunday 18 January . Upon completion of clearance
procedures, ship to shore fuel transfer (bunkering) operations will
commence immediately.
The public are therefore advised that lower Rupert’s, including the beach
area, will be closed to the public from 06:00 on Sunday 18 January 2026
until bunkering operations are completed.
Due to the floating pipeline, all mariners are advised that Rupert’s Bay
will be closed for the duration of the operation.
These areas will be strictly prohibited, and access will be limited to
authorised persons only, who have made prior arrangements and
received approval from Port Control.
The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.
SHG
14 January 2026
