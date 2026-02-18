St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to confirm that in close liaison with Airlink, an early flight window to Ascension Island has been agreed. This arrangement will support those whose travel plans were disrupted by the recent closure, including passengers awaiting onward connections to the Falkland Islands via Ascension.

The flight scheduled for Tuesday, 24 February, will arrive and depart for Ascension Island on the same day. A return flight from Ascension will then arrive in St Helena on 25 February, before departing onward to Johannesburg.

Passengers affected by changes to the outbound flight will be contacted directly by Solomons.

We remain grateful to the public for their support and resilience.