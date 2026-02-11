With the recent accreditation of the Airport to Category 4, the St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to confirm a significant step in maintaining essential services.

Successful Medevac Flight

A medical evacuation (Medevac) flight was successfully conducted today, under normal operating procedures. The primary purpose was to ensure the safe, rapid transfer of an emergency medical patient for potentially lifesaving surgery in South Africa.

As a result of the need for this Medevac flight, three patients who were receiving medical treatment overseas have been able to return home. A further two patients have been able to leave the island on this flight for scheduled urgent care.

Equipment for Fire Tender Repairs

SHG can also confirm that the spare parts and specialised tools required to repair the airport’s fire tenders are now en route to the island. They will be accompanied from South Africa by two specialist engineers to provide additional capability and capacity to conduct repairs as quickly as possible, with teams working in shifts. We anticipate they will arrive on a charter flight later in the week.

We have again taken the opportunity to fill the remaining seats on this flight, in both directions, from a carefully prioritised list including those with prioritised medical care needs and critical personnel.

Contacts

For all affected passengers, information regarding flight bookings, travel logistics, accommodation and other travel-related support is available from Solomons Travel Agency directly at 22523 or flights@solomons.co.sh.

Any immigration concerns can be directed to cienquiries@sainthelena.gov.sh.

For pharmacy assistance or general health-related questions, please contact Jamestown Hospital at 22500 during normal opening hours.