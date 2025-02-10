Statistical Update: Population

The St Helena Statistics Office has released new provisional estimates of the number of people on St Helena by age, sex, residency and nationality, and the number of births and deaths, up to the end of November 2024.

At the end of November 2024 there were an estimated 4,255 people on the island, an increase of 59 from the end of October, when there were an estimated 4,196. Of the people on the island, 3,974 people were estimated to be residents, and 281 were estimated to be visitors. This compares to an estimated 4,048 residents on the island at the end of October, and 4,105 on the island a year ago, at the end of November 2023.

Compared to a year ago, at the end of November 2023, there has been a decrease in the number of resident children on-island (0-14 years) from 528 to 501, and a decrease in those of roughly working age (15-64 years) from 2,442 to 2,315. But the number of people aged 65 and over increased, from 1,135 to 1,158. The Old Aged Dependency Ratio of the resident on-island population (the number of those 65 and over compared to those of roughly working age) was 50.0 at the end of November 2024.

The chart illustrates the estimated St Helenian resident population at the end of November 2024 by five-year age groups and sex. The age group with the smallest number of St Helenians is 0-4 (113), followed closely by 20-24 (124) and 25-29 (128); the age groups with the most are 55-59 and 60-64, with 338 and 340 people respectively.

Please note that St Helenians are no longer asked for their residence status when they enter St Helena, which means that the classification of St Helenian arrivals into residents and visitors is less reliable than in the past and data revisions are more likely.

A data file with monthly population estimates to the end of November 2024 can be downloaded here. The file includes population totals by age, sex, residency and nationality, and the number of arrivals, departures, births, and deaths.