Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest provisional estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena, up to the end of June 2025.

Note: Estimates of the arrivals of St Helenians and those arriving for leisure are not yet available for January 2025 onwards, due to a change in immigration arrival procedures.

Arrivals

In June 2025, there were an estimated 278 arrivals, with 215 arriving by air; this compares with 196 arrivals in June 2024, with 184 arriving by air.

During the last 12 months (July 2024 to June 2025) there have been 5,298 arrivals, compared to 4,344 in the same period a year ago – a 22% increase.

Departures

In June 2025 there were an estimated 295 departures from the island, 17 more than the number of arrivals. During the last 12 months (July 2024 to June 2025), there were a total of 5,261 departures, compared to 4,425 in the same period a year ago – an increase of 18.9%.

Get the data

A file in Excel format with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to June 2025 can be downloaded here.