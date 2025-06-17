Upcoming Road Works: Ladder Hill and Shy Road Closure – July 2025

The Highways Authority has given approval for Ladder Hill Road and Shy Road to be closed from Tuesday 01 July 2025 to Thursday 31 July 2025 to all vehicular traffic and pedestrians.

This closure is to allow the Roads Section to carry out full-width surface works with the micro-paver for the rehabilitation of the part of the primary road network funded under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).

Emergency services and public transport will also be affected. All vehicles needing to travel in and out of Jamestown during this time must travel via Side Path or Constitution Hill Road.

Car sharing is encouraged to reduce the cost of travel.

The Roads Section has inspected all primary roads and are developing a schedule to address priority areas. Upcoming works will take place in the following priority areas:

Ladder Hill Road

Ladder Hill to White Wall

White Wall to Sapper Way Junction

White Gate to Bates Branch

Bottom Woods to Longwood Gate

Longwood Gate to Hutts Gate

Hutts Gate to Alarm Forest

Dates for scheduled work will be announced nearer the time, pending suitable weather conditions and arrival of bitumen from South Africa.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and understanding during these important works.

SHG

17 June 2025