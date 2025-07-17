Temporary Closure of Longwood Clinic for Re-Roofing Works – 21 July – 5 August 2025

The Health Directorate wishes to inform the public that theLongwood Clinic will be temporarily closed from Monday, 21 July to Tuesday, 5 August 2025. This closure is necessary to facilitate essential re-roofing of the building, along with associated maintenance and touch-up work to ensure the safety and comfort of patients and staff.

During this period, the following arrangements have been made to minimise disruption to services:

Alternative Clinic Services :

Persons who would normally attend the Wednesday Longwood Clinic sessions may do so at the Jamestown Outpatient CliniconWednesdays for the duration of the closure. Appointments can be booked as usual by contacting the Appointments Line on telephone number 22321.

: Persons who would normally attend the Wednesday Longwood Clinic sessions may do so at the Jamestown Outpatient CliniconWednesdays for the duration of the closure. Appointments can be booked as usual by contacting the Appointments Line on telephone number 22321. Pharmacy Services:

The Pharmacy Bus will be in the vicinity of the Longwood Clinic on Wednesdays between 10:00 and 12:00. Please note that only pre-ordered repeat prescriptions will be dispensed during this time.

To pre-order, Longwood residents are kindly asked to call the Pharmacy by no later than 12:00 each Monday.

The Longwood Clinic is expected to reopen on Wednesday, 6 August 2025. The Health Directorate apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation.