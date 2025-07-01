St Helena Launches Publicly Accessible Register of Beneficial Ownership (PARBO)

On 30 June 2025 St Helena Government commenced the Companies (Amendment) Ordinance.

As has previously been announced during the consultation on the associated Bill, the Ordinance puts requirements on St Helena companies to declare details of the beneficial owners of those companies to the Registrar, and requires the Registrar to make those details publicly available, thus establishing a publicly accessible register of beneficial ownership (PARBO).

Further details can be found here.

This initiative is designed to strengthen the island’s reputation as a responsible jurisdiction and to support global efforts to combat financial crime.

The launch of the accessible register follows extensive consultation with stakeholders and aligns with the highest standards of openness and accountability.

The Registrar will endeavour to contact all companies within the next 14 days in order to outline the steps required to ensure compliance with the law. If you have not heard from the Registrar within 14 days please contact Amelia Gough on amelia.gough@judicialservices.sh.

Amelia can also be contacted to have access to information contained in the PARBO in line with the law.

