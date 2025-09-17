Relocation of Port Control, Customs and Immigration Services to Rupert’s

Effective Thursday, 18 September 2025, all Port Control, Customs and Immigration services will operate from the new cargo management facility at Rupert’s and will no longer be available from the Customs House in Jamestown.

The Customs and Immigration sections will merge into one department and will be contactable by telephone on (+290) 22287 or by email at cienquiries@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Port Control will be contactable by telephone on (+ 290) 22750, on-call by mobile on(+290) 61827, via email at port.control@sainthelena.gov.sh and on VHF radio Channel 14.



What you need to know:

Package Collection: All packages will be collected from Liberation House (pictured below) in Rupert’s. Signage for the building will follow. For questions about your parcels, please contact your freight forwarder or consolidator in the first instance.

Pre-arrival Payments: To avoid delays, we encourage customers to email their waybills and invoices to cienquiries@sainthelena.gov.sh. You may also pay duty for arriving packages at the Post and Customer Service Centre or the Bank of St Helena before collecting from the Rupert’s cargo management facility.

Operating Hours: Current opening times will remain the same i.e.

Mondays and Fridays – Drop in from 09:00 to 15:00 (no appointment necessary)

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – by appointment only (Call 22287 to book an appointment in advance)



The new Customs and Immigration department will be reviewing these hours to ensure they continue to meet the needs of the public and stakeholders. Any changes will be announced in due course.

During the relocation process and during cargo operations, there will be restricted access from the main security gate, which is adjacent to Liberation House, through to the jetty. Cargo operations are carried out from the time the ship arrives, through to the ship’s departure and includes distribution and collection of cargo by merchants, freight forwarders and consolidators. Appropriate safety and security arrangements will be in place. There will be different levels of security applied according to the nature of operations at that time and the parties involved.

Dates, times and levels of restricted access will be communicated to the public and stakeholders as is the normal procedure.



The blue warehouse building in the foreground is named ‘Liberation House’, with parking available to the public collecting goods



